Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 7:45 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane operated by Kazakhstan’s border guard agency crashed Saturday, and the fate of its crew of six wasn’t immediately clear, officials said.

Kazakh health officials said that at least two crewmembers survived the crash, according to the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.

The Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop narrowly missed the runway while coming to land at the airport of the country’s largest city, Almaty, according to airport officials cited by the Interfax news agency. The plane had arrived from Kazakhstan’s capital, Nursultan, and had no passengers other than the crew.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

