CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Gas explosion collapses coal…

Gas explosion collapses coal mine in Pakistan, 7 killed

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, pakistan (AP) — A methane gas explosion caused a mine to collapse and kill seven coal miners in southwestern Pakistan, a mining official said Tuesday, the second such incident in the region in less than a week.

The explosion took place Monday night, causing a coal mine to collapse in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province, trapping several miners, according to a provincial chief inspector of mines, Shafqat Fayyaz.

Fayyaz said rescuers retrieved the bodies of the seven miners who were killed. He said an investigation was ordered into the incident, which came five days after six miners were killed in another mine explosion in Baluchistan.

Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that have killed numerous mine workers in recent years.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up