CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Dragan Stojkovic hired as…

Dragan Stojkovic hired as Serbia national team coach

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 7:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dragan Stojkovic was hired Wednesday as coach of Serbia’s national soccer team, three weeks before the squad’s first qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

The 55-year-old Stojkovic replaces Ljubisa Tumbakovic, who was fired in December after the team failed to qualify for the European Championship in the playoffs.

Stojkovic was a skillful midfielder who made 84 appearances and scored 15 goals for Yugoslavia’s national team from 1983-2001.

Stojkovic played for Radnicki Nis, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille and Verona before joining Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1994, where he was coached by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

After ending his playing career in 2001, Stojkovic coached Nagoya for four years before taking over at Chinese club Guangzhou in 2020.

Serbia is scheduled to play Ireland in its opening qualifier on March 24. Portugal, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg are also in Group A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agency progress stalls on key high-risk list challenges, GAO says

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

The Senate has never truly supported IT modernization and here’s what has to change

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up