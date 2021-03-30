CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Asia News » China approves changes to…

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes.

Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen in direct elections.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Why the Air Force chose a multi-vendor approach for its Cloud One from the beginning

Army changing how sexual harassment is investigated

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

VA announces plans to restore collective bargaining and official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up