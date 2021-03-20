CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 13 people, injures 31

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 12:43 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.

Police said the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Colombo, its stated destination.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver survived.

Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.

