JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) ā€” Indonesian investigators say malfunctioning automatic throttle could have led to crash of Sriwijaya Air jet last…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) ā€” Indonesian investigators say malfunctioning automatic throttle could have led to crash of Sriwijaya Air jet last month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.