Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India; 40 dead

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 4:17 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary says six people were rescued after the accident Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh state.

He says more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers.

Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

