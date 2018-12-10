202.5
Beyonce performs at pre-wedding party in India

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 7:47 am 12/10/2018 07:47am
In this Sunday, Dec.9, 2018 photo, singer Beyonce arrives at the Udaipur airport in Rajasthan, India. According to local reports Beyonce was in India to perform at a pre-wedding celebration of for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. (AP Photo/Rohit Kothari)

Beyonce brought her star power to a pre-wedding party for the daughter of India’s richest mogul.

The 37-year-old singer performed Sunday and sang some of her hits such as “Crazy In Love” and “Perfect.” Guests included Hillary Clinton and a host of Bollywood stars in the historic Indian city of Udaipur.

Beyonce posted a photo on Instagram of one of her outfits and a video giving a sneak peak of her performance.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, is marrying Anand Piramal on Wednesday.

 

