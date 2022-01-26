CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
National Portrait Gallery’s 2022 honorees include Anthony Fauci, Jose Andres

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 12:04 PM

The National Portrait Gallery announced its 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees Wednesday, adding seven renowned figures its curators said have had a transformational impact on the nation’s recent history, development and culture.

The museum — part of the Smithsonian system — will honor these people this year:

  • Jose Andres, chef and World Central Kitchen founder
  • Clive Davis, record producer
  • Ava DuVernay, filmmaker
  • Marian Wright Edelman, civil and children’s rights activist
  • Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser
  • Serena Williams, tennis player
  • Venus Williams, tennis player

“The Portrait of a Nation Award is awarded to individuals selected from the illustrious roster of contemporary Americans whose portraits reside in the National Portrait Gallery’s collection,” the National Portrait Gallery said on its website.

“Recipients have made significant contributions across diverse fields and have demonstrated a significant commitment to service, and the values of creativity, individuality, insight, and inquiry.”

The seven will be formally honored at a gala event set for Nov. 12. Tickets are on sale to the public and start at $2,500 per seat; the biennial gala seeks to raise $3 million to strengthen the museum’s endowment.

