DC museums continue reopening as COVID-19 cases drop

A dozen D.C. museums are either open or starting to reopen as the District’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop, according to the District’s official website.
What’s reopening:
- The National Museum of Women in the Arts is reopening on Wednesday. It will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Timed ticket reservations are necessary to visit.
- Glenstone is reopening its outdoor areas on Thursday and will operate from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but it will open at a limited capacity. The next ticket release is April 1 at 10 a.m.
- The Phillips Collection reopens on Saturday and will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online, and are sold out for this weekend. Ticket purchases for next week will be available Monday at 10 a.m. for members and noon for the public.
- Dumbarton House will reopen on Friday, and be open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will have a capacity of 10 people at a time. Online ticket purchases will be required for entry.
What’s open:
- Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens reopened on Tuesday, and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance, and they can not be made the same day. Group size is limited to six people.
- National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden reopened earlier this month, with daily operating hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but capacity is limited and is operating on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The Hirshhorn’s Sculpture Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Passes are not required, but capacity is limited.
- George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-members are encouraged to buy tickets online for guaranteed entry. Capacity is limited.
- ARTECHOUSE is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online bookings are required for specific entrance times, as the museum is operating at 25% capacity.
- International Spy Museum is open Thursdays through Mondays, with weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekend hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors should book tickets online, as it’s operating at a limited capacity.
- O Museum in The Mansion is open for “lodging, outdoor dining and shopping; the garden is open for reservations as well,” according to D.C.’s website.
- President Lincoln’s Cottage is open Wednesdays through Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but only for self-guided tours. Tickets must be purchased before visiting.