Art All Night, DC’s overnight arts festival, goes virtual for 2020

Like seemingly every other event in 2020, D.C.'s 10th annual two-week overnight arts festival, Art All Night, is going virtual this year.

Like seemingly every other event in 2020, D.C.’s 10th annual two-week overnight arts festival, Art All Night, is going virtual this year.

The event will feature some of the area’s best visual and performing arts exhibits, workshops and performances from local artists.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the virtual celebration will showcase the unifying power of art amid the seemingly unending barrage of dire news.

Friday and Saturday nights will feature a two-hour showcase series highlighting artists throughout the city, such as D.C. staples Aaron Abernathy, TakeOvaBand, Christylez Bacon and the CPU Congo Players.

During the week, events, workshops and performances will be dedicated to themes such as health and wellness, cooking, fashion and retail. The festival will also include activities geared toward kids.

Many of the events will stream from different places throughout the city, to highlight how D.C.’s business and art communities intersect.

The overnight arts festival — modeled after a similar event in Paris, France — debuted 10 years ago in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood in Northwest.

Marketplaces are now open online. For more information head to dcartallnight.org.