‘Santa Bowl’ flag football games to touch down in Long Bridge Park

DC Fray, a social sports organization in DC, will host its fourth annual Santa Bowl Flag Football Tournament Saturday at Long Bridge Park.

Players can head to 475 Long Bridge Drive on Dec. 1 to play in the seven-on-seven co-ed tournament. Registration — $49 per player and $450 per team of at least 12 players — closes on Wednesday (Nov. 28), or when the tournament fills up.

The Santa Bowl will benefit the local non-profit Bridges to Independence, which offers assistance to help people out of homelessness.

Teams are asked to donate at least five grocery bags worth of the items, including:

nonperishable food, excluding peanut butter

new, full-size toiletries

diapers and wipes

paper products including toilet paper and paper towels

gift cards to Giant, Shoppers, Safeway or Target

Metro SmartTrip cards

Prizes will be given to the top placing tournament winners and also to the team that collects the most donations.

