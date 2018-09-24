Found Footage show ‘After Dark’ coming to Arlington Drafthouse

The Found Footage Festival is coming to Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse with a new “After Dark” show which compiles 25 years of footage collections into a show that includes live commentary and where-are-they-now updates.

The Found Footage Festival is coming to Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse (2903 Columbia Pike) with a new “After Dark” show.

The festival is a touring showcase of VHS footage, from the strange to the hilarious. Many are found in garage sales, thrift stores and dumpsters across North America, then curated by The Onion and The Colbert Report veterans Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher.

The After Dark show compiles 25 years of footage collections into a show that includes live commentary and where-are-they-now updates.

The show at the Drafthouse is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14.

Highlights of “After Dark” include:

The intro video for a hunky tag team wrestling duo from Memphis called The Fabulous One

A fitness program featuring Angela Lansbury in a bubble bath

The foul-mouthed outtakes of Winnebago pitch man Jack Rebney

A young Arnold Schwarzenegger seductively feeding a woman a carrot in a 1984 travel video for Rio de Janeiro

Photo via Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse

