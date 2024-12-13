Man fatally shot by police at Rosslyn Metro station identified

The man who was fatally shot by an Arlington County police officer inside the Rosslyn Metro station on Tuesday has been identified.

The man who was fatally shot by an Arlington County, Virginia, police officer at the Rosslyn Metro station Tuesday has been identified.

The death of 27-year-old Cedric Butler is being investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team, a regional response team that responds to serious incidents in the Northern Virginia area.

On Tuesday, Arlington County police responded to the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard for reports of a suspicious person inside a nearby Safeway grocery store.

In their initial investigation, authorities determined a man had begun talking to store employees before taking a knife out of his pocket. He left the scene and no injuries were reported at that time.

Inside the open-air entrance of the Rosslyn Metro station, police officers attempted to detain Butler, based on the suspect’s description. At that point, police said Butler displayed a knife.

A physical altercation ensued and one officer discharged their firearm, striking Butler. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Two police officers were also transported to hospitals, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other for evaluation and treatment.

In accordance with Arlington County Police Department policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The case remains ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180 or by email at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.