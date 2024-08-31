‘Disturbing’ sounds from Arlington neighbor weren’t a loud TV — they were firebombs, investigators say

Loud noises were disturbing one Arlington County, Virginia, neighborhood earlier in August — but it wasn’t a lawn mower, leaf blower or loud TV. Investigators said it was a man setting off firebombs.

Loud noises were disturbing one Arlington County, Virginia, neighborhood earlier in August — but it wasn’t a lawn mower, leaf blower or loud TV.

Investigators said it was a man setting off firebombs.

“It’s really disturbing, my family and I have been hearing these noises for a long time,” a neighbor in Westover told NBC4.

“I heard two really large bangs at about 9:30 or 10 at night and I was very concerned,” another said. “I didn’t do anything about it, I thought it was kids setting off fireworks.”

People in the area near the Custis Trail, had been hearing these sounds all month. Arlington County Fire Marshalls began investigating and identified 77-year-old Charles Peters, who lived in a nearby apartment on Washington Boulevard, as a person of interest.

They arrested Peters on Friday and charged him with five counts of manufacturing, possession, use of firebombs or explosive materials or devices.

He faces five counts of “manufacturing, possession, use of firebombs or explosive materials or devices” and is being held without bond.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.