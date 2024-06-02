‘All clear’ given after Pentagon City Mall evacuated for ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation

Arlington County, Virginia, police have evacuated the Pentagon City Mall as they investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

A file photo of an Arlington County police car. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) A file photo of an Arlington County police car. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Arlington County, Virginia, officials evacuated the Pentagon City Mall Saturday evening to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to county police, fire and EMS officials.

According to Arlington County Police spokesperson Ashley Savage, the incident started around 7:30 p.m. at a shopping center garage in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive. Police evacuated the mall shortly after receiving the report.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area while investigators determined what threat, if any, was posed by the suspicious vehicle.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating a suspicious vehicle parked inside a parking garage in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive. Access to the garage is restricted as police investigate. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/I56j10Br3k — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) June 2, 2024

When asked if residents in neighboring buildings should evacuate, the department said that no additional evacuations were needed.

At 10:55 p.m., Arlington County Police said, “The all clear has been given on the vehicle,” adding that police and fire personnel were working to clear the scene.

The department has not released additional details about the incident or the suspicious vehicle.

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.