14-foot sinkhole causes traffic delays in Arlington

A 14-foot-deep sinkhole is prompting emergency repairs along Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, Thursday morning — and work may not be completed until Sunday.

In a post on X, Arlington’s Department of Environmental Services said the work is being done between North Randolph Street and North Stuart Street.

The sinkhole is not wide, but goes down about 14 feet.

Repairs are taking place during daytime hours, and officials say open traffic lanes will favor rush-hour directions.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports one westbound lane is open when passing by the sinkhole on Wilson Boulevard.

Below is a map of where the closure is located.

