Arlington Co. teens to learn about careers in law enforcement during police academy

Teens in Arlington, Virginia, who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement can now apply to attend a free police academy.

The program launched last year and according to a news release from the county, it was popular enough to add a second two-week session this summer.

The academy teaches participants through presentations, hands-on learning, scenario training and field trips. It aims to “educate participants about a career in law enforcement, while also giving them a better understanding of how the police department operates and its role in the community,” according to the news release

Students who will be in 10th through 12th grades in the fall of 2023 and who live or attend school in Arlington are eligible.

The sessions will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center. Here’s when the five-day long sessions are scheduled this summer:

Session 1: Monday, July 10 — Friday, July 14

Session 2: Monday, July 31 — Friday, Aug. 4

Topics touched on in the academy’s curriculum include crime scene investigation, traffic stops, K9 demonstrations and criminal investigations.

Speakers include leadership from the police department, staff from the agency and government partners.

Students can apply online now through May 14 at midnight. Anyone looking for more information about the academy can contact Cpl. A. Brown or Cpl. P. Malone of the youth outreach unit.