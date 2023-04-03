TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. teens to…

Arlington Co. teens to learn about careers in law enforcement during police academy

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 3, 2023, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Teens in Arlington, Virginia, who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement can now apply to attend a free police academy.

The program launched last year and according to a news release from the county, it was popular enough to add a second two-week session this summer.

The academy teaches participants through presentations, hands-on learning, scenario training and field trips. It aims to “educate participants about a career in law enforcement, while also giving them a better understanding of how the police department operates and its role in the community,” according to the news release

Students who will be in 10th through 12th grades in the fall of 2023 and who live or attend school in Arlington are eligible.

The sessions will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center. Here’s when the five-day long sessions are scheduled this summer:

  • Session 1: Monday, July 10 — Friday, July 14
  • Session 2: Monday, July 31 — Friday, Aug. 4

Topics touched on in the academy’s curriculum include crime scene investigation, traffic stops, K9 demonstrations and criminal investigations.

Speakers include leadership from the police department, staff from the agency and government partners.

Students can apply online now through May 14 at midnight. Anyone looking for more information about the academy can contact Cpl. A. Brown or Cpl. P. Malone of the youth outreach unit.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up