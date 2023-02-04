Man seriously injured in Arlington Co. shooting

In a news release, the department said its officers found damage to a nearby business and a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Arlington County police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured early Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia.

In a news release, the department said officers found damage to a nearby business and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe that a dispute occurred inside a nearby restaurant involving a large group before the shooting took place. According to police, the victim left the restaurant before the shooter followed and fired several shots at the victim and nearby property.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike. One victim has been transported to an area hospital. Expect continued police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/N6Yay6VlTg — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 4, 2023

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact ACPD’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. The department also allows anyone with media evidence, including video and photos, to upload those files online.