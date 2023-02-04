Live Radio
Man seriously injured in Arlington Co. shooting

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 4, 2023, 8:06 PM

Arlington County police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured early Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia.

In a news release, the department said officers found damage to a nearby business and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe that a dispute occurred inside a nearby restaurant involving a large group before the shooting took place. According to police, the victim left the restaurant before the shooter followed and fired several shots at the victim and nearby property.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact ACPD’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. The department also allows anyone with media evidence, including video and photos, to upload those files online.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

