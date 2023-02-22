94-year-old Arlington man charged with sexual battery involving children

After discovering a second victim, Arlington Police are letting the public know about a suspected child abuser — in his 90s — who they worry could have more victims.

Detectives say earlier this month, a woman called 911 after seeing suspicious behavior between Adolfo Zambrano, 94, and a child inside a home on Columbia Pike and confronted him.

When officers with the Special Victims Unit arrived, they determined Zambrano inappropriately touched the child and while investigating Zambrano, detectives identified a woman who reported that he also touched her inappropriately as a child more than 20 years ago.

Officers took Zambrano into custody on Feb. 16, six days after the incident on Columbia Pike. Now, they worry that the Arlington resident may have more victims.

Zambrano is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Arlington Police are still investigating and want anyone with past encounters with Zambrano or additional information to contact them.