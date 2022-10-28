MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Dozens of car windows shot out with BB gun in Arlington

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 7:43 AM

The question about her car from a police officer came as a shock to Arlington, Virginia, resident Ellen Bartlett: “Did you know the window’s been smashed in?”

Clearly, Bartlett didn’t. Arlington County police say between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, 54 vehicles have been damaged by someone shooting a BB gun.

“Joy riding, and joy shooting,” Bartlett told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. “And just shot out car windows, all around the neighborhood.

Six cars were damaged near the intersection of North 9th Street and North Daniel Street, and police believe the shootings are connected with earlier reports of destruction of property.

“It’s quite a shock, really, because it seems like quite a safe place,” Josh Ainley told NBC Washington, his roommates were victims of vandalism a few weeks ago. “Especially seeing it being a recurrent incident.”

Bartlett agrees. “It’s ridiculous, and it’s certainly stressful. I went out for an appointment, and there was still glass around the corner.”

Police are asking neighbors to review their home security cameras for any footage that may help in the investigation.

Information can be reported to the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line, at 703-228-4180 or emailed to ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

