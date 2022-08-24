RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Arlington listed as one of nation’s best cities for families

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 10:07 AM

Opendoor has listed Arlington, Virginia, as one of its top 15 family-friendly American cities and towns.

The Northern Virginia town ranked third in the national ranking, behind runner-up Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and winner Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The criteria used to decide which towns were best for families included geographic features, like parks and picnic sites, academic excellence, and what the organization call a small-town feel.

“If you’re seeking a small-town feel with big city amenities nearby, look no further than Arlington, Virginia, or Avondale Estates, Georgia,” Opendoor said in a release. “Both locations offer areas for outdoor play, neighborhoods with a strong community feel, and a wide selection of restaurants and coffee shops the entire family can enjoy.”

The full list of family-friendly cities includes:

  1. Cambridge, MA
  2. Cliffside Park, NJ
  3. Arlington, VA
  4. Chandler, AZ
  5. Tracy, CA
  6. North Richland Hills, TX
  7. Denver
  8. Portland, OR
  9. Boulder, CO
  10. Anaheim, CA
  11. Coral Gables, FL
  12. Kent, OH
  13. Ann Arbor, MI
  14. Mission, KS
  15. Avondale Estates, GA

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

