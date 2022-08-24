Arlington listed as one of nation’s best cities for families

The Northern Virginia town ranked third in the national ranking, behind runner-up Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and winner Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opendoor has listed Arlington, Virginia, as one of its top 15 family-friendly American cities and towns.

The criteria used to decide which towns were best for families included geographic features, like parks and picnic sites, academic excellence, and what the organization call a small-town feel.

“If you’re seeking a small-town feel with big city amenities nearby, look no further than Arlington, Virginia, or Avondale Estates, Georgia,” Opendoor said in a release. “Both locations offer areas for outdoor play, neighborhoods with a strong community feel, and a wide selection of restaurants and coffee shops the entire family can enjoy.”

The full list of family-friendly cities includes: