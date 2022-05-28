Arlington Co. hires first independent police auditor

Attorney and grassroots organizer Mummi Ibrahim will take on the new role of independent police auditor for Arlington County, Virginia, which will complete the county’s Community Oversight Board.

Attorney and grassroots organizer Mummi Ibrahim will take on the new role of independent police auditor for Arlington County, Virginia, which will complete the county’s Community Oversight Board.

Ibrahim will conduct independent audits of police operations, oversee complaints filed against the department and participate in the investigation process.

The Community Oversight Board was appointed in the spring and is made up of seven voting county residents and two non-voting members with backgrounds in law enforcement.

With a background in criminal justice reform, Ibrahim’s appointment by Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz is also supported by the Arlington County NAACP.

Ibrahim most recently served as a senior staff attorney at the Advancement Project, a nonprofit providing legal assistance for civil rights movements.

The Howard University law school graduate has also worked with the Juvenile Justice Project of Louisiana. And she served as an independent police monitor with the city of New Orleans.

Localities across Virginia, including Fairfax County and Alexandria, have created similar positions. Ibrahim will begin June 1 and the board is expected to get to work this fall.