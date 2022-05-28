RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. hires first…

Arlington Co. hires first independent police auditor

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 28, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Attorney and grassroots organizer Mummi Ibrahim will take on the new role of independent police auditor for Arlington County, Virginia, which will complete the county’s Community Oversight Board.

Ibrahim will conduct independent audits of police operations, oversee complaints filed against the department and participate in the investigation process.

The Community Oversight Board was appointed in the spring and is made up of seven voting county residents and two non-voting members with backgrounds in law enforcement.

With a background in criminal justice reform, Ibrahim’s appointment by Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz is also supported by the Arlington County NAACP.

Ibrahim most recently served as a senior staff attorney at the Advancement Project, a nonprofit providing legal assistance for civil rights movements.

The Howard University law school graduate has also worked with the Juvenile Justice Project of Louisiana. And she served as an independent police monitor with the city of New Orleans.

Localities across Virginia, including Fairfax County and Alexandria, have created similar positions. Ibrahim will begin June 1 and the board is expected to get to work this fall.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up