Arlington water main break being repaired

A 6-inch water main break in Arlington, Virginia, is being repaired.

Emergency repairs started around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3000 Langston Boulevard, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services.

About 200 customers were affected.

The department originally estimated the repairs would take until 9 p.m. Monday. But a tweeted update said the work would continue past rush hour on Tuesday.

Update: These repairs are ongoing and will extend past morning rush hour. #VaTraffic — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) March 15, 2022

Here’s a map of where the water main repairs are happening.