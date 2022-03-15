RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Arlington water main break being repaired

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 8:22 AM

A 6-inch water main break in Arlington, Virginia, is being repaired.

Emergency repairs started around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3000 Langston Boulevard, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services.

About 200 customers were affected.

The department originally estimated the repairs would take until 9 p.m. Monday. But a tweeted update said the work would continue past rush hour on Tuesday.

Here’s a map of where the water main repairs are happening.

