Virginia woman with family in Ukraine rallying help from community

A Virginia woman says she's scared for her family in Ukraine. She's asking for the community's help in getting the word out about refugees fleeing for safety.

“I have some family and friends right now that are in makeshift bomb shelters,” said Roxolana Wynar, who lives in Arlington.

Many of her family and friends still live in Ukraine.

“I have a lot of relatives on both my mom’s and dad’s side that are helping. Some of them have told me that they’re going to join the resistance if need be and protect their land,” Wynar said.

She is part of the nonprofit United Help Ukraine based out of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

They have humanitarian programs in place to help people on the front line.

“We need people to donate money, and to help with that initiative. Because the loss of life is just really bad right now,” Wynar said.

She said she’s constantly in touch with her friends in family.

“I’m really not sleeping. I haven’t slept in weeks,” Wynar said.

She said that people are running out of the essentials, and she’s afraid of what will happen next.

“People are dying. People are losing their homes. They don’t have food. Stores are being shut down,” she said.

Wynar said she is scared for her family and is ready to help in any way.

“I want to personally, if I can, house some refugees, or I’m ready to go to Ukraine,” she said.