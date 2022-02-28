Arlington, Va. police investigate death of DC resident

Arlington County Police have released the name of D.C. resident Reginald Scott, 45, who died in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say they found Scott at roughly 7:42 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 3600 block of Columbia Pike.

Arlington police said that they were initially responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle with an unresponsive male inside. He was discovered dead inside of the vehicle parked in a parking lot.

Afterward, police say they obtained arrest warrants for suspects located near a bus stop at Columbia Pike and S. Quincy St. on Feb. 27. They were taken into custody without incident.

Police said that two individuals — April Puckett, 46, and James Harris, 48 — were arrested and charged in relation to this death.

Pucket is charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Felon in Possession of a Firearm while Harris was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Both are being held without bond.

Scott’s cause and manner of death have yet to be officially determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Arlington Police are still investigating the murder and ask anyone with information to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or email at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.