CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Arlington, VA News » 2-alarm fire extinguished in…

2-alarm fire extinguished in Crystal City’s 23rd street restaurant row

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 5, 2021, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arlington Fire and EMS responded to a large fire on Crystal City’s S. 23rd Street restaurant row in Virginia Saturday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m. and witnesses reported heavy smoke in the 500 block of S. 23rd St. in the building where Andalusia Hookah Bar and Top Thai restaurant are located.

The department tweeted just before midnight that the two-alarm structure fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here is a map of where the fire happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Arlington, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up