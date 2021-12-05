2-alarm fire extinguished in Crystal City’s 23rd street restaurant row

Arlington Fire and EMS responded to a large fire on Crystal City's S. 23rd Street, also known as restaurant row, in Virginia Saturday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m. and witnesses reported heavy smoke in the 500 block of S. 23rd St. in the building where Andalusia Hookah Bar and Top Thai restaurant are located.

Video showing the arrival of @ArlingtonVaFD a short time ago at a fire in the 500 block of S. 23rd Street with smoke coming from the building. @ARLnowDOTcom @WTOPtraffic @WTOP #firefighters #traffic #arlingtonva pic.twitter.com/tijNpH93rw — Dave Statter (@STATter911) December 5, 2021

The department tweeted just before midnight that the two-alarm structure fire was extinguished.

#Final – Command reporting the incident is stable and fire has been extinguished. Units are in the process of clearing the scene. Fire investigators will remain on scene to determine cause and origin. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) December 5, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the S. 23rd Street fire in Arlington. https://t.co/0KkWkRp5Nx — Dave Statter (@STATter911) December 5, 2021

Here is a map of where the fire happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest.