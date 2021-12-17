CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Arlington police respond to mob assault involving juveniles

December 17, 2021, 3:43 PM

Police say a mob of young people assaulted another juvenile and damaged his phone following an argument around 9 p.m. on Thursday, in Arlington, Virginia.

The assault happened on the 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard. Police said the victim was leaving a building when he began arguing with a group of eight or nine other young people.

The victim entered a vehicle, and police say the group continued yelling at him and hitting the vehicle.

When the victim got out of the vehicle to confront the group, police said the group assaulted him and damaged his cellphone.

The mob fled on foot, and the victim received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries at the scene of the crime.

Police are still investigating and did not provide a description of the suspects.

