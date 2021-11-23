Arlington Co. limits school snow days, updates weather code system

Arlington Public Schools will allow for six snow days before the school system reverts to full distance learning.

Unexpected winter weather won’t always stop Arlington County students from attending classes this year. The Northern Virginia school district said the maximum number of days students will miss for bad weather will be six.

Beginning on the seventh day, classes will transition to virtual learning.

The inclement weather days may be consecutive or occur at different times.

Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Duran said the school system is trying to limit makeup days. Duran said the six-day threshold is “based on the number of days built into the current calendar for inclement weather.”

School leaders plan to give parents a heads-up the day before any cancellations or changes are made, by 6 p.m. when possible. Same-day decisions will be made by 5 a.m. depending on overnight conditions.

School leaders said parents should make sure their emergency contact information is updated and have a plan in place. More information, including current alerts, can be found on the system’s website.

Arlington Public Schools will use an updated weather code system, which will indicate cancellations, delays or early release. Here are the new weather codes: