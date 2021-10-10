Seeing a lot of campaign signs in Arlington County? Details on what can and can’t be put out

Have you been seeing a lot of campaign signs in medians in Arlington County, Virginia? We have a look at the rules on what can and can't be posted.

The limit for campaigning in Arlington County is two signs per median per candidate or political issue, according to the code.

The code goes on to say they can’t be more than 4.5 square feet and no higher than 4 feet tall.

They may be placed up to 31 days before an election.

And they have to be removed pretty quickly after, within 5 days following an election.

InsideNova said Arlington County’s Zoning staff has been removing signs from the right of way proactively, and on a complaint basis.

They said they will remove those against the code and leave two that are allowed if they’re in the right spot.

The code says that candidates and political organizations are “responsible for reading and complying with the relevant statutory and regulatory provisions.”

The Virginia code prohibits the placement of all signs within the limits of a “state highway” with each violation subject to a fine of $100 plus the costs incurred by removing the sign.