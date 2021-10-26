Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington ends contract with…

Arlington ends contract with jail health provider a year after inmate death

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arlington County has decided to cut ties with a controversial for-profit health care provider at the county jail.

The Northern Virginia county’s contract with Corizon Health will end next month after 15 years of providing services for inmates.

Officials says they have entered into negotiations with another, as-yet unnamed provider, and the new medical contractor is expected to start offering health care services on Nov. 15.

“The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing the highest level of medical services to those in our custody and I take each individuals care very seriously,” Sheriff Beth Arthur said in a news release. “How we care for those remanded to our custody is a priority.”

Arlington’s decision to end its contract with Corizon comes two weeks after Corizon worker Antoine Smith was charged with falsifying patient records in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in custody, D.C. resident Darryl Becton.

Becton was found dead in his cell at the Arlington County Detention Center on Oct. 1, 2020. A state medical examiner determined he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease complicated by opiate withdrawal.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Smith’s charge in relation to the case on Oct. 12 of this year.

Corizon has faced more than 1,000 lawsuits over substandard care for inmates across the county, The Washington Post reported, and has paid out millions to settle wrongful death lawsuits.

In a statement reacting to Corizon’s termination, the Arlington County NAACP noted six in-custody deaths in six years under county custody, and said it would “continue to seek justice to find all who are responsible, complicit, and/or negligent in the deaths of those in-custody and hold them accountable.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO looking for balance and best practices of identity verification

FDA takes hands-on approach to upskill workforce under data modernization action plan

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up