Arlington Public Schools still needs to fill teacher vacancies

September 9, 2021, 7:55 AM

The new school year is underway at Virginia’s Arlington Public Schools, and the need to fill teaching positions continues.

The school district is still trying to fill 15 vacant teacher positions for its virtual learning program, according to a top Arlington Public Schools official.

“Time is defiantly of the essence, as we all know, and we are look for talent. But we’re also looking for quality talent for our vacant positions not only in our virtual program, but face-to-face learning,” said John Mayo, chief operating officer for Arlington Public Schools.

He spoke during a virtual town hall for parents of students enrolled in the schools’ virtual learning program last night, after Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán apologized for a “frustrating” and “unacceptable” start to the virtual learning program amid criticism from parents.

A school board meeting, with a public comment period, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

