Arlington animal rescue gives shelter to dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida

An animal rescue in Arlington, Virginia, is doing its part to help shelters overwhelmed as Hurricane Ida hits the south.

Arlington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is taking in animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Courtesy Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Arlington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is taking in animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Courtesy Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Arlington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is taking in animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Courtesy Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Arlington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is taking in animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Courtesy Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Arlington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is taking in animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Courtesy Lucky Dog Animal Rescue ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

An animal rescue in Arlington, Virginia, is doing its part to help shelters overwhelmed as Hurricane Ida hits the south.

“We’re bracing for the worst at this point,” said Mirah Horowitz, founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

She said they’ve gotten a dozen dogs so far from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

“That particular shelter was already in crisis mode,” Horowitz said. “They had over 400 animals in care, and their maximum capacity for that shelter is about 250.”

Lucky Dog is a foster-based rescue, which means the number of dogs they can help is directly related to how many fosters they have.

“It depends on how many fosters we have that step up,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz said they’re expected to get a lot more dogs in the coming days including some coming from an evacuation hub in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a shelter had to be cleared out to prepare for animals that may need to be rescued.

“The Tulsa hub is where rescued pets are going to be taken as the waters recede and as the damage is assessed, which means that that entire shelter has to be emptied in the next three days,” Horowitz said.

She said that they’re bringing in puppies on Wednesday from the Tulsa hub in a flight that’s being organized by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“There are 100% going to be thousands of animals in need when all is said and done,” she said.

Interested in taking in a pet?

Horowitz say they ask that you’re available to take in a dog for at least a couple of weeks until that pet is adopted or until they can find the pet a different foster home.

They provide fosters with a leash, collar, crate, food and medication.

“It is a bit of a commitment. But it is so rewarding,” Horowitz said. “When they’re adopted, you’ve not only saved that animal’s life, but you’ve really provided something to a new family that’s going to give them endless love. And that’s a great feeling.”

Find more information on the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue website.