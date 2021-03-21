CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Arlington, VA News » George Mason University Arlington…

George Mason University Arlington demolition project continues

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 21, 2021, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
mason kann's
The last images of a building at George Mason University’s Arlington campus, which was previously the old Kann’s Department store.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
mason kann's
The last images of a building at George Mason University’s Arlington campus, which was previously the old Kann’s Department store.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
mason kann's
The last images of a building at George Mason University’s Arlington campus, which was previously the old Kann’s Department store.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
mason kann's
The last images of a building at George Mason University’s Arlington campus, which was previously the old Kann’s Department store.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/4)
mason kann's
mason kann's
mason kann's
mason kann's

The old Kann’s department store building that went up in the 1950’s along Fairfax Drive, eventually becoming part of George Mason University’s Arlington campus, is now in the process of being torn down.

Behind the gate surrounding the construction site, whole chunks of the building are missing and the university says the plan is to have everything removed by this fall.

The new building will be a mixed-used tech hub made entirely of glass, a major addition to the area that is expected to be transformed by the arrival of Amazon. It will be the official home to the university’s institute for digital innovation and the school of computing.

Construction is expected to begin next spring. The building will open in 2025.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

Agency CIOs facing new deadlines to address Microsoft email threat

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up