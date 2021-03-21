George Mason University Arlington demolition project continues

The old Kann’s department store building that went up in the 1950’s along Fairfax Drive, eventually becoming part of George Mason University’s Arlington campus, is now in the process of being torn down.

The last images of a building at George Mason University's Arlington campus, which was previously the old Kann's Department store. WTOP/Melissa Howell

Behind the gate surrounding the construction site, whole chunks of the building are missing and the university says the plan is to have everything removed by this fall.

The new building will be a mixed-used tech hub made entirely of glass, a major addition to the area that is expected to be transformed by the arrival of Amazon. It will be the official home to the university’s institute for digital innovation and the school of computing.

Construction is expected to begin next spring. The building will open in 2025.