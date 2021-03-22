Crews working to patch broken water main in Arlington

Crews are working to fix a 6-inch break in a water main on Wilson Boulevard, near North Oak Street in Arlington.

Crews are working to fix a 6-inch break in a water main on Wilson Boulevard, near North Oak Street in Arlington, Virginia.

The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said about 100 customers could be affected, including some local business, as water and sewage crews work to mend the breach, which began around 4 a.m. Monday.

Repairs are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Wilson Boulevard — in this area, a westbound one-way street — is closed between North Oak and North Pierce streets due to the emergency work zone. Nearby, Clarendon Boulevard is still available for eastbound travelers.

Below is a map of the area.