Rosslyn hotel set for implosion this weekend, some road closures expected

The Rosslyn skyline is set to change this weekend after the planned implosion of the former Holiday Inn building, and some road closures are expected.

Virginia’s Rosslyn skyline is set to change this weekend with the planned implosion of the former Holiday Inn building, with surrounding road closures expected.

The strategic explosion is set for 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive, near Lee Highway.

The 18-story hotel has operated on the Virginia side of the Key Bridge since 1972, but closed earlier this year for a scheduled renovation.

The implosion will be livestreamed through traffic cameras pointed toward the work on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT officials encouraged people to watch the event online rather than in person, citing safety concerns and poor visibility from the ground.

Yep. Closure details to come. But y’all will be able to safely watch it live on 511 camera (web & app) “I-66 WB MM 74.3.” Stay home and watch it in your jammies! #safetyalways https://t.co/t0Xdf7sodr — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) December 7, 2020

The demolition will cause a handful of road closures in the surrounding area this weekend. In Virginia, portions of U.S. Route 29 will be closed at 6:30 a.m., as will the following nearby streets:

Eastbound Lee Highway, from North Quinn to North Lynn streets (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

Fort Myer Drive, from westbound Lee Highway to Wilson Boulevard (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

19th Street North, from North Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

North Nash Street, from Fort Myer Drive to Key Boulevard (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

North Nash Street, from Key Boulevard to westbound Lee Highway (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

North Moore Street, from 19th Street North to Lee Highway (estimated re-opening is 6 p.m.).

Westbound Lee Highway, from North Lynn to North Oak streets (estimated re-opening is 10 a.m.).

Fort Myer Drive, from GW Parkway to westbound Lee Highway (estimated re-opening is 12 p.m.).

Key Boulevard from North Nash to North Oak streets (estimated re-opening is 12 p.m.).

North Nash Street, from Key to Wilson boulevards (estimated re-opening is 12 p.m.).

Colonial Terrace – residents only (estimated re-opening is 10 a.m.).

In addition, Key Bridge traffic will be diverted onto northbound GW Parkway (with an estimated re-opening of 9 a.m.).

Interstate 66 between the U.S. 29 exits in Arlington will also close around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, VDOT said. Eastbound traffic on I-66 will be detoured onto U.S. 29 at the Spout Run exit.

Exit 73 in Rosslyn will also be closed.

Crews will need to assess the condition of the Rosslyn Tunnel before reopening I-66, and the length of the closure will depend on the result of the tunnel inspection, according to VDOT.

In D.C., outbound traffic on the Roosevelt Bridge will be diverted and sent northbound on the George Washington Parkway and westbound on U.S. Route 50.

And northbound traffic on Virginia Route 110 will not be allowed to go beyond the exits for Memorial Drive and Arlington Memorial Bridge, officials said.

Officials encourage drivers leaving the District to incorporate the newly rehabbed Memorial Bridge into their alternate routes this weekend.

The implosion was approved last year when the Arlington County Board gave the Dittmar Company the go-ahead on their redevelopment project. The decades-old building will be replaced by a multiple-use development with two towers, a 25-story residential tower and a 38-story hotel tower.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.