Arlington Co. schools experiencing network outage

Arlington County schools in Virginia is experiencing a service disruption due to a major fiber cut.

Schools in Arlington County, Virginia, are experiencing a service disruption due to a major fiber cut.

Our ISP notified us of a major fiber cut in Vienna causing a service disruption for APS. The vendor is working to restore service, but there is no estimate for restoration. An update will be provided in the a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) October 21, 2020

Arlington Public Schools said its vendor is working to restore services but did not give an estimate for when they will be back up again. An update will be provided in the morning.

The first class starts at 7:50 a.m., and schools spokesman Frank Bellavia said parents and students will be notified before then.

Students currently do not have access to the online learning portal.

Students in the county started the semester with virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.