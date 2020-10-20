CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | Md.'s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccinations | Latest test results in DC region
Arlington Co. schools experiencing network outage

Abigail Constantino

October 20, 2020, 9:36 PM

Schools in Arlington County, Virginia, are experiencing a service disruption due to a major fiber cut.

Arlington Public Schools said its vendor is working to restore services but did not give an estimate for when they will be back up again. An update will be provided in the morning.

The first class starts at 7:50 a.m., and schools spokesman Frank Bellavia said parents and students will be notified before then.

Students currently do not have access to the online learning portal.

Students in the county started the semester with virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.

