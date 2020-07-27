Arlington County Police Chief Farr to retire in September

The police chief in Arlington County is retiring after 30 years with the department and five years in the top job.

Murray “Jay” Farr announced on Monday that he would retire effective Sept. 4, the county government said in a statement.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Arlington County,” Farr said in the statement. “I am incredibly proud of our officers and their efforts to maintain a high level of public safety across our community.”

Farr has been with the police since 1990 and chief since May 2015, the statement said. He has been deputy chief for systems management, operations and criminal investigations, as well as a stint as acting deputy county manager. He has been chair of the Police Chief Committee of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

County Manager Mark Schwartz said in the statement that “Chief Farr has provided outstanding leadership and has been instrumental in advancing community policing across Arlington County.”

“Jay has guided our police force into 21st-century community policing,” County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in the statement.

“He has made ACPD one of the most respected police departments in the region and positioned us well to work with our community as we transition into the next era of policing and public safety that makes everyone feel safe.”

A nationwide search for a new chief will begin in the fall, the county government said in the statement. It will seek community input at the beginning of the process and will not make a decision until after the new Police Practice Group issues its report in December.