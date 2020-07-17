Arlington citizen group to review police policies and practices

The review will "ensure that the Arlington County Police Department is current with policing best practices and continue to build trust between our police and the community."

A 15-member citizen group in Virginia’s Arlington County will review and report on police practices and policies following recent racial justice rallies across the country.

The review will “ensure that the Arlington County Police Department is current with policing best practices and continue to build trust between our police and the community,” Arlington County said in a news release.

The first step includes an external review and assessment of current policies and practices in six key areas including use of force, training and supervision, cameras, recruitment and retention, internal affairs and data on arrests and stops over the past three years.

This external assessment will begin on Monday, July 20 and will be led by Marcia K. Thompson, attorney and law enforcement expert and vice president at Hilliard Heintze and Julie Shedd, associate dean at the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution at the George Mason University Carter School.

“This group will start us on a journey to tackle the important issues we face as a community regarding public safety for all of our residents,” said Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey.

“We have a fine police department in Arlington, however, it can and should be better. Arlington Police welcome the review and look forward to being a part of this important effort. These times call for a new look at how our community addresses public safety and policing.”

The group’s first meeting will be Aug. 3 and will tackle the role of the police department in providing mental health services, the role for the police department in traffic enforcement and opportunities for alternative dispute resolution, including restorative justice and mediation.

The group is expected to report to the county manager by Dec. 21 and the results will be provided to the county manager as he hires a new police chief after a national search. Current Police Chief Jay Farr will retire before the end of this year.

A list of appointments to the committee can be seen on the county’s website.