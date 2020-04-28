Police say Arlington man threw dogs off balcony, killing them

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after police say he threw two dogs off a fifth-floor balcony of an apartment building.

Both dogs died.

Zachary Hanson, 26, is being held without bond, according to a crime report from Arlington police.

The dogs were thrown from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of North Taft Street on Monday. Police were called to the apartment building at about 2:30 p.m.

One of the dogs belonged to Hanson and the other belonged to an acquaintance, Arlington police spokeswoman Ashley Savage told WTOP.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the dogs being thrown from the balcony, Savage said.

Before police arrived, both dogs were taken to animal hospitals, but they did not survive.

Below is a map showing the location of the incident.