Newest ‘Art on the ART Bus’ installation commemorates lunch counter sit-ins in Arlington

Bus riders in Arlington, Virginia, will soon experience some original artwork with a purpose instead of ads as they commute to work.

In remembrance of the lunch counter sit-ins during 1960 in Arlington designed to take a stand against segregation of African-Americans and other people of color, the newest “Art on the ART Bus” installations will feature work by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. They highlight quotes from locals who took a stand.

The sit-ins were successful at ending corporate segregation policies nationwide.

Art on the ART Bus program is a partnership between Arlington Arts and Arlington Transit.

The installations are set to roll out through spring of 2020.

