Arlington woman sues local kabob chain after salmonella outbreak linked to hummus

An Arlington woman is suing Moby Dick House of Kabob after a salmonella outbreak related to hummus made at least 17 people sick in Maryland and Virginia since September 10.

An Arlington woman is suing Moby Dick House of Kabob after a salmonella outbreak related to hummus made at least 17 people sick in Maryland and Virginia since September 10.

Golbahar Jalali-Jafari claims she suffered flu-like symptoms in the days after she ate the restaurant’s hummus last month at a friend’s baby shower.

She claims she continues to have symptoms, although a stool sample she submitted tested negative for salmonella. In the suit, her lawyers say several friends who attended the baby shower and also ate the hummus tested positive for salmonella.

The Maryland Department of Health announced it is investigating a cluster of salmonella infections that have been linked to the Persian kabob chain restaurant. The chain has voluntarily stopped the sale of its hummus, and the Health Department said that consumers who bought hummus from any of the chain’s restaurants should discard it.

Jalali-Jafari is asking for 500 thousand dollars in damages, saying Moby Dick failed to comply with federal and state laws in the production and distribution of its hummus.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.