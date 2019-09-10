Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial will close for repairs on Sept. 16

The Pentagon's Sept. 11 memorial park will close for repairs less than a week after this year's anniversary of the attack.

The Pentagon’s Sept. 11 memorial park will close for repairs less than a week after this year’s anniversary of the attack.

The memorial, located on the south side of the Pentagon complex, in Arlington, Virginia, will close in two phases due to needed work on its electric and lighting system, according to an advisory from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The first segment of work will begin on the memorial bench area of the park on Sept. 16. That’s due to water from the pools under the benches seeping into the light fixtures. There are 184 benches in honor of those killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building on Sept. 11, 2001.

The second phase of the project will start two months later, in November, and result in the closing of the Memorial Gateway entrance to the park.

The Pentagon Chapel and the Sept. 11 memorial inside the chapel will not be affected by the project.

The first part of the project will include testing and comparing new light fixtures against the ones currently being used in the memorial park.

The map below shows the location of the Pentagon’s Sept. 11 memorial.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.