A fatal accident in Arlington, Virginia on the northbound Interstate 395 ramp to Washington Boulevard/Va. 27 is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

A fatal accident in Arlington, Virginia on the northbound Interstate 395 ramp to Washington Boulevard/Va. 27 is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

The ramp to Exit 8A has been closed since before 2 a.m. when the motorcycle accident occurred.

Exit 8B, which some drivers take to the Pentagon North parking lot, is open.