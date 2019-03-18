Roads to close for work on Ballston Quarter Pedestrian Bridge

New road closures will greet drivers in Virginia as work continues on the Ballston Quarter Pedestrian Bridge.

Wilson Boulevard between North Randolph Street and North Stuart Street will be closed to eastbound traffic on weekday overnights, beginning Sunday evenings, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for a total of eight weeks for continued work on the new pedestrian bridge.

Following those eight weeks, an eight-week shutdown of westbound lanes will happen immediately at the same location using the same weekday overnight pattern.

The detour for the road closure is primarily up 9th Street North.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed this spring.

