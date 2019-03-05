Review site ranks Arlington, Virginia, as ‘Best City to Live in America’

Arlington, Virginia was ranked as the "Best City to Live in America" by Niche. Columbia, Maryland also made the list, ranking in the top 10.

Arlington has once again been ranked as the “Best City to Live in America” by the online review service Niche.

The website awarded the county with its top marks in part due to its high-quality public schools, low crime rate, abundant night life options and walkability. Niche calculates the rankings each year, and last named Arlington to its top spot in 2016.

In addition, another city in our region made the list: Columbia, Maryland. The Howard County suburb scored points for its schools, diversity and good family atmosphere. Reviewers who left notes about Columbia, mentioned its “village” feeling and the nearness of shopping options and walking trails, along with its good schools. However, a number reviewers said home prices are high.

Niche also previously ranked the Arlington’s school system as the top option in the state and one of the best public school systems in the country last summer. The site has named Arlington among the best suburbs in the country as well.

Some of the comments about Arlington on Niche’s review page include: “I would highly recommend living here to anyone in their 20s,” but other users say they enjoy living in Arlington, but complain about the traffic and the high home prices, especially in the neighborhoods close to D.C.

2019 Niche Best Cities to Live in America

Arlington, Virginia Ann Arbor, Michigan Berkeley, California The Woodlands, Texas Plano, Texas Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Columbia, Maryland Cambridge, Massachusetts Bellevue, Washington

Arlington beat out Ann Arbor, Michigan for the top spot, which placed in second after finishing in first last year. Rounding out the top five cities were Berkeley, California; The Woodlands, Texas; and Plano, Texas.

In a new list created this year, Niche also ranked Arlington neighborhoods among the top places to live in Virginia using similar metrics.

In fact, five Arlington neighborhoods claimed the top five spots in the company’s rankings — in order, Bluemont, Colonial Village, Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights, North Rosslyn and Waycroft/Woodlawn topped the website’s list.

Flickr pool photo by Bekah Richards

