Driver charged as woman pushing baby stroller hit by dump truck and seriously injured in Arlington

WASHINGTON — A woman pushing a baby stroller is in the hospital after being hit by a dump truck in Arlington, and the driver is facing two charges.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning in Rosslyn at Lee Highway and Fort Myer Drive, south of the Key Bridge.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Arlington police said; as of early Friday afternoon she was still there. The baby was not hurt.

The police on Friday identified the dump truck driver as John Washington, 63, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and have charged him with reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He stayed at the scene.

Video footage from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed a red-and-black stroller with a purse on the handle at the scene of the collision. A pair of boots remained in the street.

NBC Washington reported the woman pushed the stroller out of harm’s way before she was hit.

The investigation is continuing.

