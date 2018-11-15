Home » Arlington, VA News » My Take: National Landing…

My Take: National Landing is not a bad neighborhood name

By Clinton Yates November 15, 2018 9:33 pm 11/15/2018 09:33pm
Share

Amazon is coming to town.

My Take: 11/15/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
amazon hq2 Arlington, VA News Business & Finance clinton yates crystal city Local News my take National Landing Tech News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500