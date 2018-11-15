My Take: National Landing is not a bad neighborhood name

On My Take, Clinton Yates thinks that there are other areas that could use the influx of Amazon money other than National Landing, which is more commonly known as Crystal City.

Amazon is coming to town.

My Take: 11/15/2018 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/MyTake111518.mp3 Download audio

