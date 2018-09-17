How to get a free bus ride in Arlington this week

Arlington Transit is letting passengers ride free Sept. 20 as a way to celebrate the transit agency's 20th anniversary. ART operates 15 bus routes throughout the county.

WASHINGTON — Think there’s no such thing as a free ride? Not if you take the bus in Arlington, Virginia, and you’re traveling on Sept. 20.

Arlington Transit is letting passengers ride free Sept. 20 as a way to celebrate the transit agency’s 20th anniversary.

ART operates 15 bus routes throughout the county. You can look up routes and use an online trip planner on the ART website.

In addition to free rides Sept. 20, ART is taking part in both Try Transit Week, Sept. 17 through Sept. 21, and Car Free Day on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Commuters who pledge to go car-free during either of those events can sign up to win a host of prizes.

