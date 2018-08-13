Repairs set to start on large holes in front of Rosslyn condo complex

Several large pits have marked the lawn and front driveway of the Atrium Condominiums in Rosslyn after a storm drain collapsed.

Repair work is set to start soon on some large holes that opened up in front of a Rosslyn condo complex.

Several large pits have marked the lawn and front driveway of the Atrium Condominiums, located at 1530 Key Blvd, for the last few weeks. But George Pace, general manager of the Atrium Unit Owners Association, says he should have workers repairing the damage sometime in the next four to six weeks.

Pace says the holes, which are each several feet deep, were the result of the complex’s storm drain collapsing, even though neighbors initially feared they were sinkholes caused by the rain that soaked Arlington last month.

“The storm drain was over 35 or 40-years-old,” Pace told ARLnow. “It just got corroded and collapsed … it doesn’t affect the building structure or anything else like that.”

Pace says it’s taken the condo complex some time to work with its insurers and review bids from potential contractors, but he’s confident the situation will be resolved soon.

In the meantime, the complex’s front driveway, including some portions not visibly impacted by the holes, will remain closed.

